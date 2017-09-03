Man critically hurt in near-drowning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was critically hurt after nearly drowning in a man-made swimming pond early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 3900 block of E. Sherwood Terrace around midnight.

A preliminary investigation determined the man got drunk at a party and climbed over the neighbor’s fence. Police say the man then jumped into the swimming pond, but got into trouble and couldn’t get out.

Emergency crews pulled the man out and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.