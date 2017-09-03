Fort Wayne Drops Home Match to Western Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite holding its fourth straight opponent scoreless in the first half, the Fort Wayne women’s soccer team fell to Western Michigan at Hefner Soccer Complex 1-0 on Sunday (Sept. 3).

A scoreless first half was the fourth in a row for the Mastodons, with their previous three opponents, Detroit Mercy, Evansville and Youngstown State, also unable to put the ball in the net in the first 45 minutes.

The Mastodons held the Broncos without a score until the 74th minute, when Grace Labadie knocked in a shot from Ashleigh Garcia.

Lindsay Yankasky led the ‘Dons with two shots, both on target.

Fort Wayne falls to 0-5-0 while the Broncos improve to 3-2-0. Fort Wayne is back in action on Friday at Eastern Illinois.