Fiery crash in Grant Co. leaves 2 dead

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were killed in a crash in north of Marion late Saturday night, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 10:53 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to 2800 North Lagro Road for a traffic crash.

Authorities said they found one vehicle that struck a tree and caught fire.

Two people were pronounced dead.

Investigators said the tree left the road for an unknown reason.

A statement by the sheriff’s department said they have not yet been able to determine the identity of the victims.

Police did not find any other vehicles that appeared to be involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.