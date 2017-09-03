Bandidos putting work into new menu

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bandidos restaurants in Fort Wayne are rolling out a new menu, but don’t worry, you’re likely to still find your old favorites. The restaurant, which has five locations in the area, will roll out some fresher options.

General Manager Jimmie Schindler stopped by First News Sunday to explain what you can expect. He said they now cut all their produce my hand and make their salad dressings in house.

He said the menu focuses on ‘make your own’ options. Click on the video to see Schindler whip up a quick, fresh taco salad.