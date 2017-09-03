1 hurt after motorcycle crash on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was hurt after a motorcycle crash on I-69 Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called around 3:15 p.m. to the northbound lanes near mile marker 301, just south of the exit for U.S. 24 and West Jefferson Boulevard.

Emergency dispatchers said one person was hospitalized in serious condition.

The motorcycle caught fire after the crash, but was extinguished by firefighters. A small grassy area around the bike also caught fire.

Police briefly closed a couple of the travel lanes but by 4 p.m. all lanes were back open.

Fort Wayne police said the driver was traveling with a group of motorcycles. An officer told NewsChannel 15 that several people called 911 and reported a fast and reckless motorcycle in the area around the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.