FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Don’t call it a comeback.

Warsaw rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the second half to beat Northridge and take the 12th Annual Carroll Soccer Classic, 3-2.

Homestead beat Blackhawk Christian, 10-0, in the third place match while North Side topped the host Chargers in the 5th place match, 3-1.