USF begins title defense with dominating win over Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (WANE) – Don’t give St. Francis a high five – give them two.

That’s the amount the Cougars scored – 55 points – as they cruised to the victory over Jamestown in the first game of the season as they look to defend their NAIA National Title, 55-7.

St. Francis quarterback Nick Ferrer finished 16-of-19 for 249 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars ground game racked up 298 yards and Justin Green scored a trio of rushing touchdowns.

They return home to face the University of St. Francis (Ill.) next Saturday at noon.