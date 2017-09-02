Trump seeks an initial $7.9 billion in Harvey aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional lawmakers are considering President Donald Trump’s initial request for money for Harvey relief and recovering efforts.

The president is asking for $7.9 billion, and Congress is expected to move swiftly to approve the funds.

The House is likely to pass the Harvey aid as a stand-alone bill, but Republican leaders are signaling that the Senate may couple that aid with legislation to raise the government’s debt ceiling. If that happens, then the House would need to vote again to send the measure to the president for his signature.

While such a plan is still tentative, the White House is signaling that it’s on board with the idea. Some House conservatives would rather consider the debt ceiling increase as a separate matter .