TinCaps Pitchers Set Midwest League Record for Strikeouts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – In a battle of two Midwest League playoff-bound teams, the TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers), 2-0, on Saturday night at Fifth Third Ballpark. With a consistent downpour of rain falling, the umpires called for the tarp to be put on the field with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a 47-minute rain delay, the game was called.

The highlight of the night for the TinCaps was an Adrian Morejon strikeout in the bottom of the third inning. While it was the 18-year-old left-handed starter’s third of the game, it was the 1,295th strikeout of the season for a Fort Wayne pitcher. That number established a new Midwest League record, breaking a mark that had been set by Wisconsin just last year. The MWL was established in 1947.

That said, West Michigan (45-22, 90-44) scored the only runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning. A Danny Woodrow single, a Daz Cameron walk, and a passed ball put runners on second and third base with no outs. Cole Bauml followed with a groundout to shortstop that scored Woodrow from third for a 1-0 Whitecaps lead. Danny Pinero then singled to right field, scoring Cameron from third to put West Michigan ahead 2-0.

Fort Wayne (41-27, 67-71) had trouble stringing together hits and putting runners on base against West Michigan starting pitcher and Tigers prospect Matt Manning (W). Manning, the ninth overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, allowed just two hits and two walks in five scoreless innings on the mound while tying a career high with nine strikeouts. Whitecaps reliever Brandyn Sittinger (S) pitcher a one-two-three sixth inning to keep the lead with West Michigan.

TinCaps first baseman Kyle Overstreet was the first baserunner for Fort Wayne with a walk to lead off the top of the second inning. With the walk, Overstreet has reached base in all 16 games he has played with the TinCaps. The Alabama native also had Fort Wayne’s first hit of the game.

Only one of the runs allowed by Morejon (L) was earned. In five innings of work, he struck out six batters and walked just one.

Next Game

Sunday, September 3 @ West Michigan (6:00 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Lake Bachar

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: RH Spenser Watkins

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn