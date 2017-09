FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A child was struck by a vehicle on the city’s southeast side Saturday evening.

First responders were called to 2030 Carterton Drive shortly before 7 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police on scene could not confirm the age of the child.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.