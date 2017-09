FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Around 5:00 a.m. emergency crews were called to mile marker 294 on Interstate 69 south, near the Allen County line, after a report that a vehicle had rolled over.

According to police dispatch, one person was injured and another hadn’t been located. They didn’t say if it was the driver or passenger. They also said only one vehicle was involved.

