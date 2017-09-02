Middle Waves 2017 Preview: Flamingo Nosebleed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Middle Waves is Fort Wayne’s destination music festival. 2016 was the first year for the event and 2017 is expected to be even better.

Leading up to the festival, First News Weekend Anchor Sara Schaefer will preview some of the bands performing at Middle Waves.

First up is Flamingo Nosebleed. The punk-rock band has been together for nine years. They travel all over the city and tour over the country. The band has also been to Hawaii, Mexico and Canada.

The group now is different than when they started in late 2007. Now Jake, Phil and Made Mike are the main three. Jake Emissions does the vocals and guitar. Phil is on the bass and sings backups. Mad Mike plays the drums and also sings backups.

Check them out here and see them play at Middle Waves on Friday, September 15.