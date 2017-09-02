Members of Ind. National Guard deployed for Harvey relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Members of the Indiana National Guard have deployed to Texas to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Friday, approximately 27 personnel from the 38th Infantry Division Mobile Command Group were sent to Texas. Saturday, an additional 60 members were deployed to assist with managing the flow of personnel and resources into areas affected by Harvey.

The Indiana National Guard said an additional 500 troops were on standby to assist local, state, and federal authorities, if needed.

“The Indiana National Guard stands ready and is well prepared to assist in any way needed for our friends in Texas,” said Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard. “Hoosiers have a history of helping our fellow citizens in times of disaster. This is a core competency of the National Guard.”