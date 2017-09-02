Learn Fort Wayne history and heritage at Miami Indian Heritage Days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since May, the History Center has been celebrating the heritage of the Miami and other regional Native American Groups with Miami Indian Heritage Days.

Local artists, performers, and presenters get together every first Saturday of the month to showcase their work. With fall around the corner, the focus the next event will be on the Miami Harvest – Edible and Usable Plants and Materials.

Dani Tippmann joined First News for a preview.

She brought a variety of edible and usable plants and materials native to our area. The Native Americans would have used these items in a wide range of ways.

You can learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional Native American groups. Local artists, performers and presenters will be featured the first Saturday of the month from May to November from 1 to 4 p.m.

The events are at the Chief Richardville House. Also known as Akima Pinsiwa Awiiki, this is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest. Admission to Miami Indian Heritage Days includes a guided tour of this National Historic Landmark.

Admission is $7 for adults. $5 for youth and seniors and children 2 and under or History Center members are free.

These events are open to the public.