Indiana State Police warn of Harvey phone scam

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Police say scammers posing as members of the police force are calling people asking them for money to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

WLS-TV in Chicago reports that State Police say its offices have been contacted by people who say they have received calls from people claiming to be from the agency asking for money.

State Police are now trying to get the word out that whoever is calling has no connection with the state agency.

People who have reported the calls say their caller ID shows that the calls are coming from the State Police.

