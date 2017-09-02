In Parade of Classics, every car has a story

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Every one of the classic cars that can be found in Auburn during the annual Auburn, Cord, Dusenburg Festival comes with a unique story and an owner who has a tale to tell.

Some of those stories come from across the country.

“I found the engine in Grand Rapids, the frame in Chicago, the body I got in Osceola, Indiana, which is by South Bend.” Andy LaRowe said about his 1932 Auburn.

LaRowe was born and raised in Auburn. Each year he brings his car to the festival show where people admire the improvements he’s made over the previous twelve months. At the same time, he looks for ideas for his restoration.

“I’ve seen these cars since I was a little kid,” LaRowe added enthusiastically. “They used to come by our house on the parade and I never thought ‘someday I’m going to have a car like that,’ but here we are.”

LaRowe’s Auburn rolled down Main Street shortly before Lee DeBoer’s 1936 Auburn.

Deboer’s car was back home in Auburn for the first time after being discovered in an Oklahoma field six decades ago.

“I finally got the nerve and asked my dad what he paid for it,” DeBoer explained. “He gave $100 for the car in 1956.”

The car sat in an airplane hanger until 1997, when DeBoer got to work.

During his visit to the festival, he got the car officially certified and discovered it is only one of 15 known to be on the roads.

“It’s all interesting, You live and learn,” DeBoer added. “And you can truthfully say when it’s done: ‘It’s mine!'”