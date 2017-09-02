Georgetown Bowl upgrades to full entertainment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Georgetown Bowl just got an extreme makeover. It’s now Georgetown Entertainment.

The 36,000 square foot complex has sports themed bowling, bumper cars, a virtual rock climbing wall and an arcade.

“Our goal is really to provide entertainment for everybody all in one place,” said VP of Operations Collin Kerschner. “So regardless of your age, your interest, we’re trying to have something for everyone all under one roof. So the whole family can get together, they can make memories and have a good time.”

The staff says the most unique attraction may be the 4D interactive theater.

“It’s something that’s hard to describe on paper,” Kerschner explained. “You’ve really got to try it. It’s this roller coasteresque ride where you strap into a seat, you’ve got a gun and you’re interacting with players on the screen. It really is a lot of fun.”

Georgetown Entertainment also sports a bar and restaurant.

