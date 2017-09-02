Fun continues at Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of people once again flocked to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival this year to show their love and appreciation for classic cars.

The festival is in its 61st year and has become a significant part of Auburn’s history and culture. It’s not just the cars that make it special though, it’s also the people.

From young to old, car enthusiasts and typical community members come from all over to enjoy the sights and sounds of the week-long festival.

It wraps up Sunday, but not before a fun-filled weekend of events including a pancake breakfast, a 5K and 11K walk/run, pre-parade entertainment downtown, the Parade of Classics, a daily classic car show, and much more. For a full schedule of events, visit the ACD Festival website.