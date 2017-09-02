Fort Wayne WVB’s Rightnowar Earns Double-Double in Loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s volleyball team dropped its final match of the Ball State Tournament as the Mastodons fell to the host Cardinals 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-22).

Nicole Rightnowar led the ‘Dons with a double-double, finishing with a pair of match-highs with 11 kills and 14 digs. Katie Crowe added eight kills while Elizabeth Fuerst had seven. Madison Jaqua led the Mastodons with 24 assists on the night. Elizabeth Britner finished with 13 digs. Natalie Seiler and Crowe led Fort Wayne with three blocks each.

The Mastodons scored the opening point and held a lead late into the set, but it was Ball State closing out the frame with a 9-1 run. Unfortunately for the ‘Dons it was a similar story in the second. Holding an 18-17 lead, the Cardinals finished the set with an 8-1 advantage. Fort Wayne sprinted out in the third set by scoring the first six points. The Mastodons were again unable to hold onto the early lead as BSU countered with a 9-2 run to take the lead and eventually the match.

Fort Wayne returns home to host Wright State on Tuesday, September 5 at 7 p.m.