Exercise for a good cause at the 4th annual Autism Acceptance Walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s nothing like getting outside and being active for a good cause. The 4th annual Autism Acceptance Walk is around the corner. It aims to raise awareness and funds for families living with autism in Indiana.

To tell us more about the event and the Autism Society of Indiana, Kelly Pence and TJ Steensma joined First News Saturday,

The Autism Acceptance Walk is a one-mile family friendly walk. The event includes games and entertainment, refreshments, and a resource fair of local providers. Proceeds support the local Ally programs in Indiana.

Register before August 17, 2017 to receive your free walk t-shirt. It’s $12 per person.

The walk is September 10. Registration and check-in are from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. The Resource Fair is from 12:00 to 3:30 p.m. Entertainment will be from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Walk Begins at 3:30 p.m at the Allen County Fairgrounds.