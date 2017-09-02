Driver okay after crashing car into Dollar General

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were called to the Dollar General on State and Hobson in Fort Wayne after a car drove through the front of the store.

The car went through the front doors and crashed into foam coolers. The driver was not injured and was seen getting checked by medics. There were no reports of injuries inside the store.

What lead up to the car going into the business hasn’t been revealed. This Dollar General will be closed until repairs are made.