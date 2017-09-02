Cook, bake-off to help Queen of Angels athletic department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Do you love to bake? What about grill? Can you create a fabulous pulled pork or rib? Sign up for Queen of Angels 7th Annual BBQ Cook Off and Bake Off.

Denny Jamison and Gretchen Espich joined First News Saturday for the details for this year.

All the money raised goes supplies for the school. There is also a car show this year. It’s 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There’s a $10 fee.

Catch a revving contest at noon.

There will be kids cars, or anything with wheels contest. There’s no entry fee for that event.

Food entered in competition will be sold, so come and share a BBQ dinner with family and friends.

Grand Champion: $50 additional.

For each category: 1st place: $50 + plaque and ribbon 2nd place: $25 and ribbon 3rd place: $15 and ribbon

Bake-off Prizes and For each (Adult) category 1st place: $25 + plaque and ribbon 2nd place: $15 and ribbon 3rd: $10 and ribbon

Youth category: 1st place: $20 + plaque and ribbon 2nd place: $10 and ribbon 3rd: $5 and ribbon



7th Annual BBQ cook-off and bake-off is September 9th from 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. (No Entry Fee.) Meat is provided.