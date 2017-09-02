9/1 Highlight Zone – Week Three

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead make a statement in week three with a 47-3 victory over 3A no. 8 Bishop Luers in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

In a game that saw the teams combine for seven turnovers in the first half it was Homestead that lead 24-3 at the break and stepped on the gas in the second half. The Spartans are now 3-0 on the season while Luers falls to 2-1.

6A no. 6 Snider got a battle from 3A no. 6 Concordia at Zollner Stadium but the Panthers prevailed 24-7. Christian Covington led Snider with 22 carries for 118 yards and 2 TDs. Marcus Morrow scored Concordia’s lone TD while Cadets Kayoni Griggs and Preston Kerlegrand each had an interception on defense.

4A no. 5 Bishop Dwenger – who will host Homestead next week – also moved to 3-0 with a 48-14 win at South Side. Quarterback Eddie Morris opened the scoring for Dwenger with a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter then followed up with a 37-yard TD pass to Tommy Steele on their next possession. After a blocked punt Dwenger’s Chip Clark took advantage of great field position with a 5-yard TD run to make it 21-0 as Dwenger pulled away early.

Wayne’s offense put on a show at Spuller Stadium as the Generals rolled up 50 points in a 50-27 win over Northrop. Devonair Kelsaw rushed 10 times for 144 yards and and TD while also snagging a 37-yard TD reception from Brandon Young (who was 13-for-19 for 243 yards with 3 TDs). Craig Young also caught 4 passes for 136 yards and a score for Wayne. Bailey Meerzo was 16-for-26 for 201 yards and 2 TDs for the Bruins while Rashawn Vaughn rushed 21 times for 129 yards and a score.

Carroll’s Jack Miguel had a big game as the Chargers defeated North Side at Chambers Field 42-3. Miguel was 15-for-25 passing for 194 yards and a score while rushing for 112 yards and 2 TDs. Justin Becker hauled in 5 passes for 119 yards for the Chargers. Hayden Jones led the Legends with 14 carries for 40 yards.

New Haven opened Northeast 8 play with a definitive 41-0 win over DeKalb at John Young Stadium. Stephen Owens led the Bulldogs with 22 carries for 194 yards and 3 TDs while Bryan Sexton was 10-of-15 passing for 160 yards and a 58-yard TD pass to Zel Banks. Cole Althouse led DeKalb with 11 carries for 75 yards.

In Kendallville Andrew McCormick broke Jeff Wedding’s program record of 5,005 career passing yards as East Noble rolled over Huntington North 35-6. McCormick finished 13-of-23 passing for 2 TDs and added 103 rushing yards and another scores. Kaiden Harshberger hauled in 8 receptions for 106 yards with at TD and also rushed for another score. Mason Landrum rushed 24 times for 125 yards for the Vikings.

At the Courtyard in Ossian Leo blanked host Norwell 42-0 behind a big night from Alex Wertman. Wertman rushed 18 times for 175 yards and 2 TDs for the Lions. Colton Grahovac had a receiving touchdown and returned a punt 53 yards for a score for the Lions.

Perhaps the most exciting game of the night was played at Bob Worthman Stadium where Columbia City edged Bellmont 14-13. Down 13-0 in the fourth quarter Jacob Wigent scored for Columbia City to cut Bellmont’s lead to 13-6. Then with 1:14 left Jacob Bolt would hit Noah Judd for a touchdown to cut it to 13-12. The Eagles opted to go for two and Bolt hit Max Bedwell with a perfect throw to give Columbia City at 14-13 lead. Wigent would come up with an interception to seal the deal in the final seconds for the Eagles.

In Monroeville 2A no. 2 Woodlan blanked Heritage 67-0 behind a big night from running back Jack Rhoades. Rhoades rushed 12 times for 289 yards and 4 TDs to lead Woodlan. Justin Durkes completed 10-of-11 passes for 204 yards and 3 TDs. Donald Guerrant caught 3 passes for 110 yards and 2 scores. Woodlan set a new school record in total yardage with 697 breaking old record of 597 set last year against Southern Wells.