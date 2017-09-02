9/1 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Bishop Luers at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the first half, there were more turnovers than a gourmet bakery.

Seven giveways – including an interception and then a fumble on the first two possessions of the game – made for an odd start to the matchup between undefeated teams before intermission. Homestead capitalized and Bishop Luers was unable to make much of their takeaways as the Spartans rolled to the victory in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 47-3.

Running back Jordan Presley – who transferred from Homestead to Bishop Luers over the summer – gained just 73 yards on 17 carries.

Spartans quarterback Jiya Wright completed 13-of-19 passes for 200 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also gained 51 yards on the ground along with two more touchdowns Spartans Cam Shannon recorded a pair of interceptions.

Homestead outgained the Knights 358-170 on the evening.

Next Friday, the Spartans travel to face undefeated Bishop Dwenger. Luers will try to rebound against Concordia Lutheran at home next.