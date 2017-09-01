Woman hurt in explosion at rural western Indiana house

INDEPENDENCE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was badly hurt during a house explosion in rural western Indiana.

The explosion happened Wednesday night and extensively damaged the house near the Warren County community of Independence, about 20 miles west of Lafayette.

Pine Village Fire Department deputy chief Cody Craigin tells WLFI-TV that crews believe a gas leak caused the explosion. A woman inside the home was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital’s trauma center, but her condition wasn’t immediately released.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating what led up to the explosion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.