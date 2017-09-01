Report: Police find weed, steroids, cash in camper; 2 arrested

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in west-central Indiana found drugs, paraphernalia and cash after they pulled over a camper midday Friday.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers stopped a 1999 Gauls Camper for an unsafe lane movement on eastbound Interstate 70 near Putnam, about 45 miles west of Indianapolis. As troopers talked with the occupants, they reportedly smelled marijuana, a report said.

Inside the camper, officers reportedly found some 10 grams of marijuana, 100 manufactured steroid pills, scales, assorted drug paraphernalia, and $3,000 in cash, the report said.

The driver – 22-year-old Maurice Jackson of Crown Point – was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. The passenger – 24-year-old Brendin Van-Niekerk of South Africa – was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance and Visiting a Common Nuisance.