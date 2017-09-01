Police search for semi after tow truck driver struck on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) A tow truck driver suffered serious injuries after being struck by a semi early Friday morning on I-70 on the southwest side of Indianapolis according to Indiana State Police.

The crash took place just before 2:00 a.m. on I-70 eastbound at the 78.1 mile marker.

Jack Deaton, 53, was outside his truck preparing to tow away a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder when a black semi with a white trailer failed to move over and struck Deaton. The semi continued on and witnesses described it as having a black cab with a white trailer which had black writing on the side toward the rear.

The semi should be missing lug nut covers on the passenger side front tire (photo attached).

Deaton was taken in very serious condition to an Indianapolis hospital with severe lower body injuries.

Anybody with information about the crash or the semi that left the scene is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

