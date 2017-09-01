Police: 3 men stole game consoles, cash, jewelry in armed home invasion

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in LaGrange County are searching for three men who robbed a couple of two game consoles, cash and a diamond ring at gunpoint.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, around 11:30 p.m. Monday, three men went into a home in the 2300 block of South 460 East, south of LaGrange near Royer Lake, armed with guns. The men took an Xbox One, an Xbox 360, $1,500 in cash and a white gold diamond ring, along with the victims’ wallet and purse, the report said.

Police noted in the report that hands, feet and a handgun were used in the hold-up.

No other information was released. Police said the matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 463-7491 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or at (800) 342-STOP.