Ohio Governors’ health care plan retains mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bipartisan governor duo is urging Congress to retain the federal health care law’s unpopular individual mandate while legislators continue work on a long-term replacement law.

The recommendation is part of a plan for stabilizing individual insurance markets that Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, sent to congressional leaders Thursday.

The plan, intended to gain bipartisan support, recommends that President Donald Trump commit to cost-sharing reduction payments to insurers and that Congress fund the offsets at least through 2019.

Kasich and Hickenlooper also support creating a temporary stability fund that states could tap, continuing to fund enrollment efforts under the Affordable Care Act, and supporting state innovation waivers.

They acknowledge the individual mandate is unpopular, but say it can help stabilize markets..

