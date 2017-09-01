New Haven wrecker service collecting supplies for Harvey relief

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A New Haven wrecker service is collecting goods and supplies to sent to the Houston area to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Robinson’s Wrecker Service at 721 Lincoln Highway East in New Haven is collecting a host of items to fill a custom trailer. Once loaded, the supplies will be taken to the Second Baptist Church in Houston, and they will be distributed to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Robinson’s said the items needed are:

Bleach, gloves (latex, non-latex, work), masks, rubber bands, brooms, tarps, sheetrock knives, empty spray bottles, gas blowers, box fans, generators, hammers, extension cords, buckets, mops, shop vacs, new towels, wash clothes, new underwear, new socks, new T-shirts, deodorant, toilet paper, Band-Aids, Neosporin, peroxide, hand santizer, bar soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, feminine products, diapers, baby wipes, baby food and formula, non-perishable food items and water.

Robinson’s will collect the items Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

PLEASE HELP | You can donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts HERE.