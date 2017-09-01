New giraffe baby ventures into children’s zoo exhibit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s new giraffe baby, Kita, ventured into her pasture early Friday.

The 3 1/2 week old reticulated giraffe was born August 6 and had been living in the zoo’s giraffe barn with her mother, Zahra, while she got acquainted with the rest of the zoo’s herd of six adult giraffe. Friday morning, Kita left the confines of the barn and strolled into public view in the grazing land in the African Journey, the zoo announced.

“We couldn’t wait to let this inquisitive calf meet her adoring public,” said Amber Eagleson, Africa Area Curator. “We have enjoyed watching her the last few weeks and she is ready to be our newest little ambassador representing wild giraffe in Africa.”

Kita measured 6-feet-1 and 172 pounds when she was born. Her name means “to stand firm” in Swahili, and she was named after her maternal great grandmother.

The zoo said Kita will spend the remainder of the zoo season in the exhibit, but will be given a “few days off” to rest in the giraffe barn.