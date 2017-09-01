Muncie teen fatally shot after brother’s sentencing hearing

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in eastern Indiana may have stemmed from a family conflict involving a crime her brother committed.

The Star Press reports that 20-year-old Deshaun William Jackson was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for a 2016 armed home invasion at the home of 43-year-old Marilyn Wilson, an extended family member.

Jackson’s sister Allayzia Jackson was shot in the chest in a Muncie parking lot right after the sentencing. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Deputy Coroner Clarence Brooks says an autopsy will be conducted Friday.

Officers say Wilson went to City Hall after the shooting and told them she fired her handgun in self-defense. She was later released from custody pending the case’s review.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.