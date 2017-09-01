LemonadeForTexas: One girl’s mission to challenge other kids

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers of all ages are helping out the victims of Harvey. An 8-year-old from Kendallville is planning a lemonade stand to help out, but is also challenging other kids.

GraceCee Garrison is no stranger to helping those in need. So, when she saw the pictures of the aftermath of Harvey she jumped into action.

On Friday evening she and friends along Wood Street in Kendallville prepped for Saturday’s lemonade stand.

“We were watching the news one morning before school, and obviously the hurricane victims were on there talking, and she was very upset and she was like what could we do?,” GraceCee’s mom, Sarah Garrison, said. “And I was like I don’t know GraceCee what could we do?”

The answer is lemonade.

[The victims] have basically nothing now,” GraceCee said. “Some of them don’t even have homes.”

GraceCee will set up a lemonade stand Saturday outside her home at Wood and Wayne streets in Kendallville. There’s no cost. She’s just asking for donations. With the money she’ll make, she’ll go out and buy materials the victims in Texas need, and donate to Peoplelink in Kendallville.

GraceCee’s goal is to raise 100 dollars, but she also wants to inspire others outside of Northeast Indiana.

“I want other kids to have lemonade stands like me,” GraceCee said.

“But she’s like I want to see what they do,” Sarah Garrison said. “So I was like we could have them post on social media with the hashtag Lemonade for Texas.”

A hashtag that can showcase some pretty special kids and even happier parents.

“My husband and I are so proud of GraceCee and how so kindhearted she is,” Sarah Garrison said.

GraceCee’s lemonade stand will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Wood and Wayne streets in Kendallville Saturday Sept. 2. You can give monetary donations, but you can also bring items to donate. For a list of the most needed items for Harvey victims click here.