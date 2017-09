FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne-area Kroger stores will collect donations for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Starting Saturday, Kroger customers in the Fort Wayne area will have the option of donating cash to the recovery effort. At checkout, shoppers can to choose a $1, $3 or $5 scan.

Kroger said all proceeds will be directed to the American Red Cross.

