Free Friday | Fun weekend events at no cost

Fun events you can do this weekend – free of charge!
First Friday Readings
1612 Sherman Blvd.
Three Rivers Co-op Natural Grocery & Deli
Sept. 1st at 7:30-9 p.m.
Lindenwood Nature Preserve Guided Hikes
600 Lindenwood Ave.
Sept. 2nd at 10-11 a.m.
Free Admission
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
1600 Wayne St, Auburn, IN
Events for Sept. 1st include:
Pancake Breakfast: 7-10 a.m.
Vintage Treasure Sale: 8-11 a.m.
Cruise-In: 10 a.m.
Ligonier Marshmallow Festival
Sept. 1-4
Various locations in Ligonier
Free Admission
More info: 302-2052
International Thunderbird Club Convention
Hotel Fort Wayne
Aug. 29-Sept. 3rd
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
ITC Members & Non-members