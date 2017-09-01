Fire that leveled Angola home considered ‘suspicious’

Related Coverage Angola home leveled by fire

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A raging fire that leveled a three-story home in Angola early Wednesday may have been intentionally set.

Angola Fire Department spokesman TR Hagerty said Friday that the cause of a fire at a home at 605 W. Pleasant St., near the Trine University campus on Angola’s southwest side, has been changed to “suspicious under investigation.” Hagerty did not explain what led investigators to make the change.

Angola Fire crews were called just before 4 a.m. Wednesday to the large three-story home on a report of a fire. Firefighters arrived to find the large home fully engulfed in flames, according to a report.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly an hour, and doused the home with some 110,000 gallons of water, the report said. The home eventually collapsed on itself.

The Angola Street Department was called in an excavator to move large sections of the flooring and roof of the home, the report said.

The home was undergoing renovations at time of the fire, firefighters said.

Hagerty asked that anyone with information on the fire or how it ignited call Angola Police at (260) 665-2121.