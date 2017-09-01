Event center, food bank raise $30K, product for Harvey relief

ROME CITY, Ind. (WANE) The owner of Sylvan Cellars in Rome City has collected $30,000 and filled three semi trucks with product to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

According to a news release from Community Harvest Food Bank on Friday, Sylvan Cellars owner Natha Schermerhorn plans to distribute the goods he’s collected to Hurricane Harvey victims in partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank and Feeding America. He’ll be joined by three local farmers, Community Harvest said.

Community Harvest said the loads will leave for the Houston, Texas, area on September 5.

“The farmers assisting are taking time away from their busy harvest schedules to provide products to assist the recovery effort among coastal communities affected by Harvey,” the news release said.

You can make a secure donation at www.communityharvest.org/harvey, or drop off food or other items at Community Harvest Food Bank’s Tillman Road location, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. (closed Labor Day).

The food bank is in need of:

Hand-held snack items such as granola bars

Pop-top ready-to-eat items

Shelf-stable pantry items such as peanut butter, tuna, and soup

Bottled water

Cleaning supplies (bleach, non-bleach, paper towels, etc.)

Personal hygiene items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc.)