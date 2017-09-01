DeKalb County man arrested for child solicitation

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Officers with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department arrested a DeKalb County man on Tuesday following an undercover investigation where an officer posed as a 15-year-old girl on backpage.com.

Anthony Kapp, 41, of St. Joe faces charges of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.

According to court documents, the officer began conversing with Kapp online on August 10. Eventually he was able to set up a time and place to meet Kapp.

When Kapp showed up in a Muncie parking lot he was arrested.