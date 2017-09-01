Congressman Banks, NOAA Assistant Administrator visit Harris Corp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Congressman Jim Banks and Assistant Administrator Dr. Steve Volz with the satellite division from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration toured Harris Corporation Friday. Harris designed, built, and tested the imager on board the GOES-16 satellite that captured such stunning images of Hurricane Harvey.

The Advanced Baseline Imager (or ABI) allowed meteorologists to see new features as Harvey developed. Dr. Steve Volz, Assistant Administrator for NOAA Satellite and Information Services, said, “What you saw with Harvey if you were watching the videos and you were watching the TV is the visualization of the storm is really revealing a lot of details that we knew were happening and we might infer that, but we couldn’t image them, we couldn’t visualize them in our mind.”

Volz continued, “Where the bands of rain were happening, not just it’s gonna be in the southwest it’s gonna be there. But it’s gonna be in Beaufort, not in Corpus Christi. It’s gonna be 20 inches here and 5 there. That kind of forecast capability. Once we start building that into our systems, into our information services, is gonna be essential to allowing planners to deal with it a week in advance, not minutes in advance and not an after-thought.”

Harris has been through name changes, but Eric Webster, Harris Environmental Solutions Vice President and General manager, points out they are the experts in this field. ) “People don’t realize, we actually have been part of the weather enterprise and actually making weather satellite instruments from the beginning actually in the late 1950s into the early 1960s and continuously ever since then. So the forecast that the weather forecasters provide really comes from a lot of the data and information that we’ve been building here and designing here for many years.”

Congressman Banks said of Harris, “It was lost on me before I went to Congress to understand the scope of what you do here, so it’s critical to our public safety in the weather components.”