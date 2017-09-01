Boy shot on northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A boy was shot early Friday morning in a neighborhood on the city’s northeast side.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just after 6:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Blum Drive, in the Tamarack neighborhood just off Stellhorn Road, on a shooting investigation. When responders arrived at the scene, they didn’t find a victim, though.

A short time later, police learned that a victim showed up at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The injury was considered to be non-life threatening.

Police said they do not have any suspects and no arrests have been made. No other information was released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers 436-7867.