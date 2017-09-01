Angola man, 85, arrested for shooting wife

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Police in Angola arrested an 85-year-old man for attempted murder Thursday afternoon after they said he shot his wife after an argument.

According to a news release from the Angola Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:22 p.m. regarding a person with a gun at a home located at 1511 Henney Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man, identified as Samuel A. Ford, 85, and a woman who had been shot.

Dorsey Ford, 81, was initially taken to an Angola hospital for treatment and she was later transferred to a Fort Wayne hospital. The Fords are married, according to Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser.

Dorsey Ford’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, Musser said.

The prosecutor said the Fords were engaged some sort of argument that led up to the shooting. Musser did not explain further.

Samuel Ford was taken to the Steuben County Jail and book on a charge of felony attempted murder. He’ll be arraigned Friday afternoon via video conference.

The Angola Police Department was assisted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County EMS, Indiana State Police and ATF.