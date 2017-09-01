After Taiwan stop, fugitive Red Bull heir’s path a mystery

FILE - In this April 5, 2017, file photo, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, walks to get in a car as he leaves a house in London. With the clock about to run out on a hit-and-run charge, the whereabouts of an heir to the Red Bull energy-drink empire accused of killing a Bangkok police officer five years ago are unknown. The fugitive, whose family is worth billions, has apparently found a way to disappear. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

 

BANGKOK (AP) — The whereabouts of a fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy-drink fortune remain a mystery just as the statute of limitations on a hit-and-run charge is set to expire.

Two sources with knowledge of the investigation told the Associated Press that Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya flew to Taiwan in late April and left the island in early May. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case. Since then, the trail has gone cold.

Vorayuth is accused of killing a Bangkok motorcycle police officer in 2012. The hit-and-run charge expires Sunday, leaving only a count of causing death by reckless driving.

Vorayuth missed court appearances while living a high-flying and even public life until an arrest warrant was issued in April.

