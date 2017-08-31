Worker hurt after getting pinned in machine at Indiana plant

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A worker at a southern Indiana auto supplier has been hurt after getting pinned in a machine at a plant in an industrial park.

The (Columbus) Republic reports that the accident occurred Tuesday afternoon at Rightway Fasteners in Columbus.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Mark Ziegler says the employee was believed to be cleaning bolts in the machine.

The man was pulled out by co-workers before firefighters arrived. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The newspaper says Rightway Fasteners did not return a call Tuesday seeking comment about the accident.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.