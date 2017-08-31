Woman charged with leaving accident that killed girl, 6

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana prosecutors have charged a South Bend woman with leaving the scene of a two-car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl.

Twenty-six-year-old Reka E. Phillips faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She remained at large Thursday.

Maliyah Davis died Tuesday when a car she was a passenger in collided with a car Phillips was driving.

The South Bend Tribune reports witnesses said Phillips stopped her car, walked with another person to see the damage and then left without speaking to police.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter says the evidence shows Phillips didn’t cause the fatal crash. But he stressed that Indiana law requires people involved in accidents to stop and speak with law enforcement at the scene for their investigation.

