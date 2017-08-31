Trine trumps Manchester in season opener for both teams

ANGOLA, Ind. – Trine’s Evan Wyse threw a pair of touchdown passes as the Thunder opened the 2017 with a 35-12 win over regional rival Manchester on Thursday night at Shive Field.

Mark Wilson (93 yards) and Lamar Carswell (54) each scored a rushing touchdown for the Thunder while Marcus Winters returned a punt 85 yards for a TD in the first quarter to set the tone.

Manchester’s Dakota Nelson threw a 37-yard TD pass early in the second quarter then caught a 3-yard TD with 1 second remaining before half.