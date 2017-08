Because NewsChannel 15 will air the Chicago Bears versus Cleveland Browns game at 8 p.m. Thursday, the normal CBS primetime schedule of shows has been moved.

KEVIN CAN WAIT (Two Episodes) (Rescheduled from 8 and 8:30 PM)

Saturday night, September 2, 11:35 PM

BIG BROTHER (Rescheduled from 9 PM)

Friday morning, September 1, 1:37-2:37 AM

ZOO (Rescheduled from 10 PM)

Saturday morning, September 2nd, 1:37-2:37 AM