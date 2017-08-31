State park camp sites sold out for Labor Day weekend

DNR campgrounds and cabins at state parks and state recreation areas are booked to capacity for Labor Day weekend.

For picnics and other day-use gatherings, a few shelters at locations statewide remain available. Shelters not reserved 48 hours in advance are open on a free, first-come, first-served basis on the day of arrival.

While it’s too late to camp at a state park or state recreation area this weekend, it’s not too late to have fun. Properties across the state are offering a variety of activities, from guided hikes to children’s crafts and educational programs.

Information on programs and special events is at InterpretiveServices.IN.gov. Click on “Events.”

There are also plenty of opportunities for hiking, horseback riding, bicycling and more. If you’re looking for a road trip, but not sure where to go, find property maps and facility information at stateparks.IN.gov.

Remember to make reservations for fall camping. Fall is one of the most popular times of year to camp. Reservations can be made at camp.IN.gov or 1-866-6CAMPIN (1-866-622-6746).

“October has become like the busy month of July for our parks and reservoirs,” said Christie Sorrels, business services program director for the DNR Division of State Parks. “With so much to see and do at our Halloween and fall festival weekends, you won’t want to miss out on all of the activities we have planned.”

SOURCE: Indiana Department of Natural Resources