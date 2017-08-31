Source: Lobbyist in Trump Tower meeting spoke to grand jury

By Published:
FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on his Fox News Channel television program, in New York. President Donald Trump’s eldest son and his former campaign chairman are agreeing to discuss being privately interviewed by a Senate committee investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — A grand jury used by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has heard secret testimony from a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump’s eldest son, The Associated Press has learned.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to the AP that Rinat Akhmetshin had appeared before Mueller’s grand jury in recent weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the secret proceedings.

Akhmetshin’s testimony is a further signal of Mueller’s interest in the meeting that included Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son-in-law and his former campaign chairman. Trump Jr. took the meeting expecting that he would be receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

The Financial Times first reported Akhmetshin’s grand jury appearance. Reached by the AP, Akhmetshin declined comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

 

 

Related Posts