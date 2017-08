FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The top-ranked Saint Francis football team hit the road at 8 a.m. Thursday to make their way to North Dakota for their 2017 season opener Saturday against the University of Jamestown.

USF went 13-1 last year, beating Baker University 38-17 in the NAIA title game in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Saturday’s game against Jamestown is slated for 1 p.m.