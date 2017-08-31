Police: Couple raised special needs daughter in ‘deplorable’ shack

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested a western Indiana couple on neglect charges after they reportedly found a special needs girl living in “deplorable” conditions.

Police were first called to the rural Clay County home on August 18 to conduct a home compliance check. No one was home at the time, but an Indiana State Police report said that officers arrived to find the home in “deplorable condition.”

After gathering information over the next few days, state police served a search warrant at the home on Tuesday, the report said. Inside the small shack-type home, police found “no indoor modern plumbing, unprotected electrical outlets, unprotected electrical wires in and around the building, trash strewn about, raw sewage on the ground around the structure and adjacent to the small water well, and numerous other health hazards,” the report said.

An 11-year-old girl with special needs was placed into foster care after the warrant was served.

Police arrested 29-year-old Autumn Renee Stone Snodgrass and 36-year-old Stephen C. Snodgrass on one count each of felony Neglect of a Dependent. The pair was incarcerated in the Clay County Jail.